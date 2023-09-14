|
14.09.2023 15:00:00
RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the markets close on November 1, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on November 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s third quarter earnings conference call.
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 2, 2023, until midnight (Eastern Time) on November 16, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13741081.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:
http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com
