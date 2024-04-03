|
03.04.2024 13:24:06
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
|
RM plc (RM.)
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|313365
|EQS News ID:
|1872585
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
13:24
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award (EQS Group)
|
11:46
|RM plc: Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|RM plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|RM plc: Extension and amendment of Banking facility (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|0,58
|-4,13%