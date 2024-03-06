6 March 2024

RM plc

Extension and amendment of Banking facility

RM plc, (“RM”, the “Company”), a leading global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution provider, announces that it has reached agreement with its lenders to extend its current facility by a further year to the end of July 2026.

As previously announced, in the second half of 2023, the Company entered discussions with its Lenders to extend its current facility by a further year and to review the requirements of the covenant testing. These discussions have now successfully concluded, and the Company has secured an agreement with Lenders which extends the existing £70m facility to July 2026 and has reset the requirements and extended the term of the quarterly minimum last twelve months (“LTM”) EBITDA covenant tests to November 2025. From February 2026, the covenant tests are replaced by a quarterly LTM EBITDA (post IFRS16) leverage test and interest cover, both of which are required to be below 4 times. The “hard” liquidity covenant was also lowered to £5m for the periods 15th September to 24th October 2024 and 1st January to 21st March 2025. All other requirements, including the fixed and floating charge and soft liquidity covenants, remain materially unchanged under the update.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, commented:

"I am grateful for the continuing support of our lenders and the extension to our facility and amendment to the covenant tests. Both lenders have held long term supportive relationships with the Company over many years and continue to support RM as it embarks on its strategic development programme to simplify the business, reduce its net debt, and return the Company to growth and profitability.”

Enquiries:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations

