RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.)
09-Nov-2023 / 13:33 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Harwood Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

                                        Harwood Capital LLP

                                   

 

                                        London

                                   

 

                                        United Kingdom

                                   

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

                                        Rockwood Strategic Plc

                                   

 

                                        London

                                   

 

                                        United Kingdom

                                   

 

                                        Harwood Capital LLP

                                   

 

                                        London

                                   

 

                                        United Kingdom

                                   

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Nov-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Nov-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.041730

0.000000

12.041730

10100000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.028400

0.000000

11.028400

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00BJT0FF39

                               

1100000

 

1.311480

 

 

                                    GB00BJT0FF39

                               

9000000

 

10.730250

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

10100000

12.041730%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

                               

 

                                    Rockwood Strategic Plc

                               

10.730250

 

10.730250%

 

                                    Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills

                               

 

                                    Harwood Capital LLP

                               

1.311480

 

1.311480%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

