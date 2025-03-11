|
11.03.2025 17:59:04
RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results
|
RM plc (RM.)
11 March 2025
RM plc
Notification of Full Year Results
RM plc (“RM”, the “Company”) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2024 on Tuesday 18 March 2025.
A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company’s Sparklive event page and RM’s website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from:
RM plc – FY24 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rmplc.com
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com)
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|378691
|EQS News ID:
|2098982
|
