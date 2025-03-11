11.03.2025 17:59:04

RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results

RM plc (“RM”, the “Company”) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2024 on Tuesday 18 March 2025.

 

A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company’s Sparklive event page and RM’s website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from:

RM plc – FY24 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rmplc.com

 

 

 

 

Contacts: 

RM plc                    investorrelations@rm.com 

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations

 

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)                    +44 203 805 4822 

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)  

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors:

 

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

 

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include:

 

  • Assessment a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.
  • TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide.
  • Technology a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools and colleges.

