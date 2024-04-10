RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification



10-Apr-2024 / 11:55 GMT/BST



10 April 2024 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0.605 5,500 e) Aggregated information Price

Volume

Total Price £0.605 5,500 £3,327.50 f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 (BST) g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Lyn Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, being Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”) b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0.6 6,000 e) Aggregated information Price

Volume

Total Price £0.6 6,000 £3,600 f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08 (BST) g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Contact: RM plc Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary dfattal@rm.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



