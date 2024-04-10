10.04.2024 12:55:32

RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

10-Apr-2024 / 11:55 GMT/BST

 10 April 2024

 

RM plc

 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Cook

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.605

5,500

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price 
  • Volume
  • Total Price

 

 

£0.605

5,500

£3,327.50

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Cook

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, being Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.6

6,000

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price 
  • Volume
  • Total Price

 

 

£0.6

6,000

£3,600

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

Contact:

 

RM plc

 

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 314838
EQS News ID: 1877639

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

