09.05.2024 12:36:28
RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024
RM plc (RM.)
9 May 2024
RM plc
Result of Annual General Meeting 2024
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of RM plc (the “Company”), held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.
The Company also announces that the Board is appointing Carolyn Dawson as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 June 2024, replacing Chris Humphrey who will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. Carolyn has been a Non-Executive Director of RM plc since 1 November 2023.
As at 7 May 2024, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For more information, please contact:
Daniel Fattal
Company Secretary
RM plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|320605
|EQS News ID:
|1899785
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
