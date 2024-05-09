09.05.2024 12:36:28

RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

9 May 2024

 

RM plc

 

Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

 

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of RM plc (the “Company”), held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.

 

The Company also announces that the Board is appointing Carolyn Dawson as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 June 2024, replacing Chris Humphrey who will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. Carolyn has been a Non-Executive Director of RM plc since 1 November 2023.

 

 

 

In Favour

 

Against

 

Withheld

 

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

 

Ordinary Resolutions:

 

 

 

 

 

1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2023

58,273,987

99.98

10,763

0.02

9,157

2

To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company

57,727,639

99.03

557,085

0.96

9,157

3

To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company

58,266,901

99.96

17,823

0.03

9,157

4

To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company

56,853,133

97.53

1,431,591

2.46

9,157

5

To elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company

58,272,759

99.97

11,965

0.02

9,157

6

To elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company

58,272,759

99.97

11,965

0.02

9,157

7

To elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company

58,272,659

99.97

12,065

0.02

9,157

8

To elect Jamie Murray Wells as a Director of the Company

58,272,659

99.97

11,873

0.02

9,349

9

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor

57,722,727

99.04

562,023

0.96

9,157

10

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

57,028,646

97.84

1,257,739

2.16

7,522

11

To approve the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2023

58,255,647

99.95

29,103

0.05

9,157

12

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

56,970,338

97.74

1,315,542

2.26

8,027

13

To approve amendments to the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019

56,940,885

97.68

1,344,969

2.31

8,027

14

To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company

58,255,262

99.95

27,961

0.05

10,684

 

Special Resolutions:

 

 

 

 

 

15

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights

58,260,442

99.96

24,308

0.04

9,157

16

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investment

58,260,947

99.96

23,803

0.04

9,157

17

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

58,268,303

99.97

16,555

0.03

9,049
               

 

 

As at 7 May 2024, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

 

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc 

dfattal@rm.com

 

 


