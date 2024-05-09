RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024



09-May-2024 / 11:36 GMT/BST



9 May 2024 RM plc Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of RM plc (the “Company”), held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. The Company also announces that the Board is appointing Carolyn Dawson as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 June 2024, replacing Chris Humphrey who will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. Carolyn has been a Non-Executive Director of RM plc since 1 November 2023. In Favour Against Withheld Resolution Votes % Votes % Votes Ordinary Resolutions: 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 58,273,987 99.98 10,763 0.02 9,157 2 To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company 57,727,639 99.03 557,085 0.96 9,157 3 To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company 58,266,901 99.96 17,823 0.03 9,157 4 To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company 56,853,133 97.53 1,431,591 2.46 9,157 5 To elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company 58,272,759 99.97 11,965 0.02 9,157 6 To elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company 58,272,759 99.97 11,965 0.02 9,157 7 To elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company 58,272,659 99.97 12,065 0.02 9,157 8 To elect Jamie Murray Wells as a Director of the Company 58,272,659 99.97 11,873 0.02 9,349 9 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 57,722,727 99.04 562,023 0.96 9,157 10 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 57,028,646 97.84 1,257,739 2.16 7,522 11 To approve the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2023 58,255,647 99.95 29,103 0.05 9,157 12 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 56,970,338 97.74 1,315,542 2.26 8,027 13 To approve amendments to the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019 56,940,885 97.68 1,344,969 2.31 8,027 14 To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 58,255,262 99.95 27,961 0.05 10,684 Special Resolutions: 15 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 58,260,442 99.96 24,308 0.04 9,157 16 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investment 58,260,947 99.96 23,803 0.04 9,157 17 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 58,268,303 99.97 16,555 0.03 9,049 As at 7 May 2024, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal Company Secretary RM plc dfattal@rm.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



