Roblox Is the Latest Target of a Short Report. Is It Time to Buy the Stock on the Dip?

After helping send shares of Super Micro Computer lower in August, short-seller Hindenburg Research has set its sights on a new target: Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). It's not the first time the company has been the subject of a short report as the Bear Cave newsletter also covered the company a few years ago. Similar to the Bear Cave report, part of Hindenburg's accusations revolve around the platform being unsafe for children, who tend to be the company's largest user demographic. In response to Hindenburg's claims, Roblox pointed to the proactive and preventative safety measures it has in place. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool