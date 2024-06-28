Roche's PiaSky Gets Positive Recommendation From CHMP For Treatment Of PNH

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced today that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP recommended PiaSky as a monthly subcutaneous treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria or PNH for patients aged 12 and above, with a weight of 40 kg, who are new to or have received previous treatment with C5 inhibitors.

Roche said, if approved, PiaSky will become the first monthly subcutaneous treatment for PNH in the European Union, offering the option of self-administration as an alternative to current C5 inhibitors. PNH is a rare, life-threatening blood condition.

The CHMP's recommendation stems from the findings of the Phase III COMMODORE 2 study, which showed that PiaSky, given as SC injections every four weeks, controlled the disease and was well-tolerated.

The PiaSky as a monthly subcutaneous treatment is already sanctioned in the US, Japan, and China for individuals with PNH based on the results of the COMMODORE studies.