Rocket Lab Shares Drop 7% On Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

(RTTNews) - Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) shares fell 7.81 percent, losing $8.97 to $105.81 on Friday, even after the company announced its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

The stock is currently trading at $105.81, compared with its previous close of $114.78 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $118.00 and traded between $103.27 and $118.38. Trading volume reached 19.55 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 25.86 million shares.

The milestone places Rocket Lab among the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, with the addition set to become effective before the market opens on June 22, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Sir Peter Beck described the inclusion as a landmark achievement that reflects Rocket Lab's evolution into a global space industry leader.

Rocket Lab shares have traded between $25.24 and $151.00 over the past 52 weeks.