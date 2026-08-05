Rocket Lab US a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY7P / ISIN: US7731221062
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05.08.2026 07:10:47
Rocket Lab Wins $397 Mln Contract From US Space Force
(RTTNews) - Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB), a provider of launch services and space systems, Tuesday announced that it has secured a $397 million contract from United States Space Force under the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator or SB-AMTI program to deploy a resilient space-based system to detect and track airborne threats in real time.
Under the contract, the company will develop, launch and operate multiple advanced Flatellites, a next-generation flat satellite design optimized for large constellations with space-based sensors and low latency, high bandwidth communication links.
Rocket Lab will launch the Flatellites on the company's upcoming Neutron rocket and operate them from secure facilities, providing data and track information to the Space Force. An option for additional Flatellites is included in the total contract value, the launch services provider said in a statement.
The Flatellite spacecraft and Neutron launch service will enhance the capabilities of the SB-AMTI architecture, a system that combines advanced sensors, secure communications, and robust ground processing systems to deliver persistent, real-time battlespace awareness to the U.S. military operating in contested environments.
On Tuesday, shares closed at $74.48, up 5.75% on the Nasdaq.
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