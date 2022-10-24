Rockley Photonics Announces Receipt of Notice from NYSE of Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) ("Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) on October 18, 2022 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing standards, which require common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of Rockley’s common stock on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements, except that its ticker symbol will have an added designation of ".BC” to indicate the status of its ordinary shares as below compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. The ".BC” indicator will be removed when it regains compliance.

Rockley intends to respond to the NYSE within ten business days of receipt of the notice of its intent to cure the deficiency and is considering a number of available alternatives to regain compliance, including but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval. Pursuant to 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, Rockley has a period of six months following the receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company may regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six-month cure period its common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. If Rockley is unable to regain compliance with the $1.00 share price rule within this period, the NYSE may initiate procedures to suspend and delist its common stock.

