Rockley Photonics Signs Supply Agreement and Receives First Commercial Purchase Order for Its Non-Invasive Biosensing Wristband

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) ("Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has signed a supply agreement outlining the customer’s initial purchase commitment for 2023 and received the first commercial purchase order for its non-invasive biomarker sensing wristbands from a global healthcare technology provider. The Bioptx™ Baseline devices included in this order will employ Rockley’s biosensing technology, a complete end-to-end solution that enables the non-invasive, continuous, and near-real-time monitoring of multiple biomarkers. The initial units are expected to ship in Q4 2022, which could put Rockley’s ground-breaking biosensing technology on the wrists of end-users by the end of 2022.

The Rockley Bioptx band represents a new class of wearable biosensing devices, with enhanced health monitoring capabilities and a flexible design that’s appropriate for a multitude of applications and uses, such as professional healthcare or general health and wellness. The form and function of the device allow it to be worn on the wrist or other locations on the body, depending on the use case and physical requirements. In addition to a versatile form factor, the Bioptx band features a flexible hardware design that will support a range of software stacks that can be customized to address the specific needs of various customers. The software can be further adjusted to optimize battery life for extended use or maximize performance for intensive duty cycles.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley, said, "This is a pivotal moment for Rockley as our medtech customers begin to deploy wearable, non-invasive biosensing solutions that could help improve patient treatment. To support the demand, we have established the manufacturing partnerships to provide high-volume production, which is planned for 2023. This initial order, along with the commitment for future orders, represents a significant step toward expanding our ‘Powered by Rockley’ presence in the medtech market — and brings us closer to our goal of empowering people with timely insights and fostering a more personalized approach to managing health and well-being.”

Rockley's photonics-based biomarker sensing platform miniaturizes the capabilities of lab-based spectrometers onto a single wrist-worn device, enabling a new class of wearable health monitoring solutions. Rockley has conducted several human studies designed to validate the performance of its solution. The results of these ongoing studies continue to help enhance functionality and will support the delivery of non-invasive biosensing products to customers. Rockley expects to work with its partners and customers toward receiving clearance of Rockley-powered wearable devices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

