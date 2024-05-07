Rockwell Automation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $266.2 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $300.3 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.0 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.13 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $266.2 Mln. vs. $300.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $2.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $11.00