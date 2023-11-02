02.11.2023 12:06:25

Rockwell Automation Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $302.9 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $338.9 million, or $2.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $422.2 million or $3.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $2.56 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $302.9 Mln. vs. $338.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.61 vs. $2.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.45 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

