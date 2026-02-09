Roundup Video: BC moves to restore permitting certainty

Restore Aktie

WKN DE: A1C055 / ISIN: GB00B5NR1S72

Victoria’s push to speed exploration permits, paired with a landmark approval for Skeena Resources’ (TSX, NYSE: SKE) Eskay Creek restart, is starting to rebuild confidence in British Columbia’s permitting system, Mining Association of B.C. CEO Michael Goehring said.The province is backing the change with C$3 million in new funding, including C$1 million to add permitting capacity and C$2 million to boost the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework, which the industry has criticized as a bottleneck. Files that miss the new service standard will be escalated to the chief permitting officer for a decision within 14 days, the government said.“Today’s exploration and development projects are tomorrow’s mines,” Goehring said in an interview at the Association for Mineral Exploration’s Roundup conference. “We need certainty and we need to make these changes systemic so fast reviews become just how things are done here.”The year ahead holds several “proof points” after Premier David Eby put Eskay Creek, Newmont’s (NYSE, ASX: NEM) Red Chris, Teck Resources’ (TSX: TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) Highland Valley Copper mine-life plan and Centerra Gold’s (TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU) Mount Milligan extension on a priority list for quicker reviews. The next tests for investors will be how the government clarifies the Declaration Act, advances the North Coast Transmission Line into the Golden Triangle and tackles a labour crunch that he said could require hiring 5,000 to 10,000 workers by 2035.Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby:Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Restore PLC 2,72

