Royal Caribbean Becomes Official Jersey Sponsor Of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean (RCL) has become the official jersey sponsor of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates at Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Royal Caribbean will "make its mark front and center" on every Inter Miami jersey, beginning with the upcoming 2024 campaign, replacing crypto investment firm XBTO as the club's main sponsor.

La Noche - the Club's away kit - was on full display with the cruise line's bold crown and anchor logo at a celebration on the new highly anticipated vacation, Icon of the Seas.

"Both Royal Caribbean Group and Inter Miami share the values of dreaming and determination - and the highs of the unbelievable moments when those dreams come true. It's exciting to now combine forces, and I can't wait for the future that our two organizations will forge for our industries, for our fans around the world, and of course, for our local communities here in South Florida," said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty.

"Today marks a significant moment in an authentic partnership between two South Florida-based powerhouses, both deeply committed to the community we proudly call home," said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi. "We eagerly anticipate our players taking the field and sporting the Royal Caribbean logo on our iconic jerseys in front of our incredible fans at our stadium, across the country and around the globe."

Florida-based Royal Caribbean, one of the world's largest cruise line operators, did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

Messi also recently helped Royal Caribbean International to launch its enormous "Icon of the Seas" ship.