27.08.2024 07:55:22
Royal Caribbean In Deal With MeyerTurku For Icon Class Ship
(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.(RCL), a cruise holding company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku for a fourth icon class ship, to be delivered to Royal Caribbean International in 2027.
The financial terms of the transaction are not known.
The agreement also includes options to build a fifth and sixth Icon class ship, the company said.
The first ship in the icon class was launched in January 2024.
With this order, Meyer Turku will have built 21 ships for Royal Caribbean Group over 28 years.
This order also comes on the heels of the company's announcement for a seventh Oasis Class ship, set to debut for Royal Caribbean International in 2028.
