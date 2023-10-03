RPM Acquires Leading Panelized Wall Systems Fabrication Business

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that the wall system fabrication segment (the Fabrication Business) of NOW Specialties, LLC (NOW) has been acquired by RPM’s Tremco CPG Inc. and is now part of Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG). The Texas-based Fabrication Business is a leading wall system fabricator specializing in Metal Composite Material and Aluminum Composite Material panels and has annual net sales of approximately $20 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and NOW’s installation business was not part of the acquisition.

The wall systems are manufactured offsite, and then installed at the building location, which offers customers improved efficiency, quality and construction times when compared to traditional methods. Additionally, the acquired wall systems are compatible with Tremco CPG’s building envelope systems and expand Tremco CPG’s offerings for those who want a metal panel facade.

"Panelized facade systems and other forms of offsite panelized construction are a rapidly growing segment within the construction industry and a key strategic focus for Tremco CPG,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. "This acquisition will strengthen Tremco CPG’s value proposition of providing customers with compatible building envelope solutions that improve efficiency, extend building life and provide customized aesthetics.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 17,300 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, Senior Director of Investor Relations, at 330-273-5090 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to a public health crisis similar to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to acts of war similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; (m) risks related to the transition or physical impacts of climate change and other natural disasters or meeting sustainability-related voluntary goals or regulatory requirements; (n) risks related to our use of technology, artificial intelligence, data breaches and data privacy violations; and (o) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the filing date of this release.

