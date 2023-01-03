|
03.01.2023 12:45:00
RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 20, 2023.
RPM’s last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM’s 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.1 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $98.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.7 percent.
About RPM
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.
For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005074/en/
