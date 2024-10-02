RPM International Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPM International, Inc. (RPM) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to RPM for the fourth quarter grew to $227.69 million or $1.77 per share from $201.08 million or $1.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.84 per share, compared to $1.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 2.1 percent to $1.97 billion from $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

Sales included a 0.9 percent organic decrease, a 0.1 percent decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and a 1.1 percent decline from foreign currency translation.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share on net sales of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company now projects flat sales for the second quarter and low-single-digit sales growth for fiscal 2025. The Street is looking for net sales of $1.82 billion for the quarter and $7.47 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com