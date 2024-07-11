|
11.07.2024 17:45:00
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
Paris, 11 July 2024 – 5:45 pm
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2024:
- 81,253 Rubis shares
- €325,422
The following trades were made in the first half of 2024:
- 346,002 securities were purchased for a total of €10,218,263 (2,262 transactions)
- 329,474 securities were sold for a total of €9 730 520 (1,951 transactions)
Reminder:
- The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2023 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
- 62,531 Rubis shares
- €844,745
- The following trades were made in the second half of 2023:
- 111,684 securities were purchased for a total of €2,439,566 (663 transactions)
- 141 589 securities were sold for a total of €3,097,235 (1,056 transactions)
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-1 of 22 June 2021:
- 51,976 Rubis shares
- €1,132,714
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:
- 36,128 Rubis shares
- €1,487,705
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal department
|Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.