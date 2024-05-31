Rubis: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

Paris, 31 May 2024 - 5:45 pm

On 13 February 2024, Rubis announced a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorised by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 June 2023 was €700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares).

The subscription price was set at €15.71, which, pursuant to Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labour Code, represents 70% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Management Board of 5 January 2024.

The subscription period was extended from 18 March to 5 April 2024.

The funds invested into Rubis shares through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release.

At the end of the subscription, Rubis reported that 826 employees, representing 65.95% of the eligible employees, subscribed to the capital increase for an amount of €8,795,743.62.

559,881 new shares (representing 0.54% of outstanding shares) were issued on 24 May 2024.

The new shares are effective as of 1st January 2024.

As a result of this increase, the share capital amounts to €130,195,158.75, divided into 104,156,127 shares, with a nominal value of €1.25.

