17.10.2024 18:30:49

RUBIS: Rubis completes the sale of its 55% stake in Rubis Terminal (now branded Tepsa)

Paris, 17 October 2024, 06:30pm

Following the final agreement signed on 10 April 2024, Rubis has completed on 16 October 2024 the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV (now branded Tepsa) to I Squared Capital.

As announced previously, Rubis has received a first payment of €124 million1 at closing, c. €77 million of which will be returned to shareholders through an exceptional interim dividend for 2024 of €0.75 per share. The interim dividend will be detached on 6 November 2024 and paid on 8 November 2024. This dividend is in addition to the usual annual dividend as per the Group's dividend policy.

The remainder of the proceeds will be dedicated to the acceleration of the development of both Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production businesses.

  

Upcoming events

Q3 & 9M 2024 trading update: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

FY 2024 results: 13 March 2025 (after market close)

  

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication DepartmentRUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr


1 Not including €3.6 million dividend received between final agreement signing and closing.

Attachment


