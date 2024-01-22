|
22.01.2024 16:25:04
Rumble Shares Rise On Partnership With Barstool
(RTTNews) - Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares surged by 24% on Monday following the announcement of a partnership with Barstool Sports.
RUM is trading on the Nasdaq at $4.48, up 24.79% or $0.89 per share. It has traded between $3.33 and $11.25 in the past 52-week period.
As part of the agreement, Rumble users will gain access to all Barstool Sports content, including live streams. Barstool Sports will endorse Rumble as its preferred video platform and utilize Rumble Cloud for essential cloud services.
Additionally, both companies will collaborate on bringing brand advertisers to the Rumble platform.
Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski expressed that the partnership marks a significant advancement in their mission to expand their collection of popular sports and entertainment content.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rumble Inc Registered Shs -A-
|6,50
|32,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX zum Start im Plus -- DAX eröffnet klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte eröffnen der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.