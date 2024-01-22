Rumble Shares Rise On Partnership With Barstool

(RTTNews) - Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares surged by 24% on Monday following the announcement of a partnership with Barstool Sports.

RUM is trading on the Nasdaq at $4.48, up 24.79% or $0.89 per share. It has traded between $3.33 and $11.25 in the past 52-week period.

As part of the agreement, Rumble users will gain access to all Barstool Sports content, including live streams. Barstool Sports will endorse Rumble as its preferred video platform and utilize Rumble Cloud for essential cloud services.

Additionally, both companies will collaborate on bringing brand advertisers to the Rumble platform.

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski expressed that the partnership marks a significant advancement in their mission to expand their collection of popular sports and entertainment content.