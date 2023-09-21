|
21.09.2023 15:43:18
Rupert Murdoch To Step Down As Chairman Of Fox Corporation And News Corp
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) and News Corporation (NWS, NWSA) said on Thursday that K. Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as their Chairman in mid-November, when two companies are expected to hold their Annual General Meetings or AGMs.
The companies noted that Murdoch will be appointed Chairman Emeritus of each company following the AGMs.
Subsequently, Lachlan Murdoch, will become sole Chair of News Corp and continue as Executive Chair and CEO of Fox Corporation.
