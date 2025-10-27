Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
|
27.10.2025 19:44:19
RWC Asset Management Loads Up With 2.7 Million Nio Shares
RWC Asset Management disclosed a buy of Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares in its Oct. 27, 2025, SEC filing, adding an estimated $14.55 million stake based on the average price for the quarter.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 27, 2025, RWC Asset Management bought approximately 2.7 million additional Nio shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the period’s average closing price, was about $14.55 million. The position now stands at 2,733,551 shares, with a total value of $20.83 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.The Nio stake now represents 1.01% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
