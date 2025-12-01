Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
RWE To Build Battery Storage Facility

(RTTNews) - RWE (RWE.DE) said it is investing around 200 million pounds in the construction of the Pembroke Battery at the RWE power plant site in South Wales. The project received planning permission in January 2025. Construction will begin in the first half of 2026. The commissioning is planned for the second half of 2028.

The storage system will comprise up to 212 lithium-ion battery containers. Once fully commissioned, the battery storage system can continuously feed up to 350 megawatts of electricity directly into the grid for two hours, corresponding to a storage capacity of 700 megawatt hours.

