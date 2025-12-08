Eskom Holdings SOC Aktie
ISIN: US2964634099
|
08.12.2025 14:00:56
SA smelters to re-open after Eskom agrees to talks
SOUTH Africa’s energy utility Eskom said on Monday it had agreed a memorandum of understanding with the Merafe-Glencore Chrome Venture to keep its struggling ferrochrome smelters open while a long-term electricity tariff was negotiated.The move, which is yet to be ratified by the venture, is expected to save more than 3,000 jobs at the currently suspended Boshoek smelter and its Wonderkop operations; at least for now. The sides have three months to agree a new power deal.“The MoU creates a structured process to find a sustainable and responsible solution that maintains industrial capacity while protecting broader electricity consumers,” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane in a statement. The post Glencore smelters receive stay of execution after Eskom MoU appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
