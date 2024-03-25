|
25.03.2024 16:24:59
SAB Collaborates With Naval Medical Research To Develop Potential Influenza Treatment; Stock Drops
(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS), Monday announced its partnership with Naval Medical Research Centre to develop a therapy, named SAB-176, which can be used as a pre- and post-exposure prophylactic treatment for influenza type A and type B.
Influenza is a highly contagious infection of respiratory passages caused by a virus.
Under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, both the parties will conduct a pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability study of the therapy.
The company has utilized its proprietary DiversitAb platform to manufacture SAB-176, fully human polyclonal antibodies targeting influenza from Transchromosomic Bovine.
Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations to SAB-176 based on the positive outcome from the clinical proof-of-concept Phase 2 study in an influenza challenge model with intravenous formulation.
Currently, SAB's stock is sliding 4.81 percent, to $4.645 on the Nasdaq.
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.