Jupiter Wellness Aktie
WKN DE: A2P68T / ISIN: US48208F1057
|
26.08.2025 00:56:12
Safety Shot Secures $30 Mln Strategic Financing To Integrate BONK Ecosystem
(RTTNews) - Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) has raised $30 million through a $5 million registered direct offering and a $25 million private placement funded with BONK tokens, all priced at $0.46 per share.
The financing, led by strategic investors including FalconX, aims to strengthen the company's balance sheet and accelerate its growth strategy.
The investment gives Safety Shot direct participation in the BONK ecosystem, creating both recurring revenue from letsBONK.fun operations and a treasury of BONK tokens. BONK co-founder Mitchell Rudy highlighted the deal as a bridge between decentralized finance and public markets, while CEO Jarrett Boon called it a landmark validation of Safety Shot's strategic direction.
The transaction is expected to close on or about August 27, 2025, pending customary conditions, under an effective SEC shelf registration statement.
SHOT currently trades at $0.4673 or 2.9491% lower at the NasdaqCM.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jupiter Wellness Inc Registered Shs
|0,46
|-5,30%
