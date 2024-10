Sage Therapeutics Phase 2 LIGHTWAVE Study In Alzheimer's Disease Fails; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Tuesday said its Phase 2 LIGHTWAVE study to evaluate dalzanemdor in participants with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) failed to meet the primary goal. The company's shares were down more than 12 percent in pre-market.

In the study, dalzanemdor did not show a statistically significant difference from baseline in participants treated with dalzanemdor versus placebo on the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale Fourth Edition (WAIS-IV) Coding Test score at Day 84, the primary endpoint of the study. WAIS-IV Coding Test measures an individual's visual-motor coordination, motor and mental speed, and visual working memory.

The company said it plans to discontinue further study of dalzanemdor in AD.

Topline data from the Phase 2 DIMENSION Study of dalzanemdor in people with cognitive impairment associated with Huntington's Disease is expected later this year.

Sage Therapeutics stock had closed at $6.72, up 1.2 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $6.45 - $28.26 in the last 1 year.