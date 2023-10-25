Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Sales and Renunciation of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP



25-Oct-2023 / 16:26 GMT/BST



Global Ports Holding PLC (“GPH” or the “Company”) Sales and Renunciation of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP In connection with the issue of new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the “LTIP Shares”) in the capital of GPH under its Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) (the “LTIP Share Issuance”) previously announced on 18 August 2023, the Company announces that LTIP Shares have been withheld and sold at the direction of the Company to cover tax liabilities associated with certain PDMR participants in the LTIP Share Issuance and that one PDMR participant in the LTIP Share Issuance has renounced his LTIP Shares, as set out in the table below. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the PDMRs listed can be found at the end of this announcement. PDMR Number of LTIP Shares awarded Number of LTIP Shares sold or renounced Stephen Xuereb 12,000 4,544 sold Ece Gürsoy 12,000 6,083 sold Javier Rodriguez 4,200 2,040 sold Michael John Maura 4,200 4,200 renounced The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/ Background note GPH is the world’s largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator. GPH together with its affiliate companies (the “Group”) hold a unique position in the cruise port landscape, and positioned as the world’s leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, and provides services to over 15 million passengers reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually. The Group also has a commercial port operation which specialises in container and general cargo handling. Prior to the LTIP Share Issuance, GPH was 66.3% owned directly or through Global Ports Holding B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş. (“GIH”). GIH is listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO". This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Stephen Xuereb 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 4,544 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, awarded under the LTIP, to cover tax liability (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £2.153843 per share 4,544 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Ece Gürsoy 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 6,083 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, awarded under the LTIP, to cover tax liability (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £2.153843 per share 6,083 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Javier Rodriguez 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, West Med & Asia (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 2,040 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, awarded under the LTIP, to cover tax liability (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £2.153843 per share 2,040 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Michael John Maura 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Renunciation of 4,200 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) N/A 4,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 20 October 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

