25.10.2023 17:26:05
Sales and Renunciation of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding PLC
(“GPH” or the “Company”)
Sales and Renunciation of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP
In connection with the issue of new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the “LTIP Shares”) in the capital of GPH under its Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) (the “LTIP Share Issuance”) previously announced on 18 August 2023, the Company announces that LTIP Shares have been withheld and sold at the direction of the Company to cover tax liabilities associated with certain PDMR participants in the LTIP Share Issuance and that one PDMR participant in the LTIP Share Issuance has renounced his LTIP Shares, as set out in the table below.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each of the PDMRs listed can be found at the end of this announcement.
Background note
GPH is the world’s largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator. GPH together with its affiliate companies (the “Group”) hold a unique position in the cruise port landscape, and positioned as the world’s leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, and provides services to over 15 million passengers reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually. The Group also has a commercial port operation which specialises in container and general cargo handling. Prior to the LTIP Share Issuance, GPH was 66.3% owned directly or through Global Ports Holding B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş. (“GIH”). GIH is listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO".
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|280549
|EQS News ID:
|1757483
