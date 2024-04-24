Salesforce Growth Proves Boon to Brazilian Businesses

Enterprises and service providers alike are reaping the benefits of an increased focus on Salesforce in the Brazilian market, particularly for digital marketing, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds Salesforce is growing rapidly in Brazil, with high market interest in its products and services. Increased demand for implementation and platform integration projects has attracted the attention of global service providers, several of which have opted to acquire smaller local services companies or significantly increase their Brazilian operations.

"Many of the global providers that have acquired local partners have promptly expanded their Salesforce operations in Brazil,” said Bill Huber, partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions, for ISG. "This has improved market competitiveness as well as the quality of service delivery.”

In Brazil, the increased demand for Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions has led to corresponding expansion in the network of partners focused on this particular solution, the ISG report says. Each year has brought a further increase in new partners specializing in Marketing Cloud to meet the growth and high demand for digital marketing campaign development.

Brazilian enterprises using Salesforce products that incorporate advanced technologies, such as AI and generative AI, are primarily focused on providing greater personalization of user experience, the ISG report says. By using these products, companies in Brazil are better able to understand the individual needs and preferences of their customers, the report says. The intelligent use of AI algorithms drives audience segmentation, behavior prediction and product recommendations and can provide a more personalized and satisfying customer experience, ISG says.

Once they fully appreciate the Salesforce platform’s potential to provide valuable insights, process automation and effective personalization of campaigns, many Brazilian enterprises are recognizing the value of seeking specialized and skilled partners to implement and optimize these solutions, the ISG report says.

"There is growing desire among Brazilian enterprises to improve their digital marketing strategies,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Their ultimate goal is to deepen engagement with their customers.”

The report also examines the increasing demand for managed application services in the Brazilian market.

For more insights into the Salesforce ecosystem challenges facing enterprises in Brazil, such as integrating Data Cloud and finding sufficiently qualified providers for implementing Industry Clouds, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds — Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket, and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Everymind and OSF Digital as Leaders in all six quadrants, while Deloitte and Valtech are named as Leaders in five quadrants each. BRQ, GFT and JFOX are named as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Globant is named as a Leader in three quadrants and match.mt is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Cadastra is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while HCLTech, JFOX, SysMap and Valtech are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Salesforce providers. Hexaware earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Everymind and JFOX.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

