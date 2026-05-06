Sampo Launches EUR 350 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Sampo Plc. (SMP0.F, SAMPO-DKK.CO, SAMPO_DKK.CO, SAMPO_SDB.ST, SAMPO.HE), a non-life insurance products and services, on Wednesday, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback programme.

The programme is valued at up to 350 million euros and is aimed at reducing share capital.

The programme allows for the repurchase of up to 45 million Sampo A shares, representing around 1.69% of total shares.

The buyback is expected to commence no earlier than May 7 and conclude by October 30.

The company said 250 million euros of the programme will be funded from operating results generated in 2025, in line with its distribution policy, while the remaining amount will be financed through proceeds from the sale of NOBA shares completed in February 2026.

The programme is based on the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting held on April 22.

Sampo closed trading 0.48% higher at EUR 8.76 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.