Samsung Biologics selects Rapid Micro Biosystems’ Growth Direct® platform to automate critical microbiology quality control testing

Companies share commitment to innovating quality control processes to meet biomanufacturing challenges such as scale, data integrity and accelerating time to market

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the "Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) has selected the Growth Direct® platform to automate its microbial quality control processes to deliver increased efficiency, more robust data integrity and scalable quality control operations.



"Samsung Biologics is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to automation and quality management in biopharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems. "The Growth Direct® improves operational efficiency and data integrity in the quality control microbiology lab, and we are proud to partner with Samsung Biologics.”

Global pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on the Growth Direct platform to meet both today’s microbiological quality control standards and tomorrow’s challenges. It is the only fully automated, non-destructive growth-based platform for microbiology quality control testing that offers faster time to results, improved data integrity, and enhanced accuracy, with greater sample capacity.

To learn more about the Company and the Growth Direct® platform please visit: Rapid Micro Biosystems .

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control ("MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn .

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are cGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics recently completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4 offering a combined 604KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025 adding 184KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of the Growth Direct system on Samsung Biologics' operational efficiency and data integrity.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the important factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on March 10, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.