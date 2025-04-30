Samsung Q1 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported an attributable profit for the first quarter that increased 21.26 percent from last year. Operating profit for the quarter rose 1.20 percent from the prior year. Quarterly sales increased 10.05 percent from the previous year.

The South Korean electronics giant reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the first quarter climbed to 8.03 trillion Korean won from 6.62 trillion won in the prior year. Earnings per share for the quarter were 1,192 won up from 975 won in the prior year.

Operating profit for the first quarter was 6.69 trillion won up from 6.61 trillion won in the prior year.

Sales for the quarter increased to 79.14 trillion won from 71.92 trillion won last year.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Memory Business anticipates robust demand for AI servers and will therefore seek to strengthen its position in the high-value-added market via our server-centric portfolio, along with a ramp-up of the enhanced HBM3E 12H to meet initial demand.

In the second quarter 2025, the Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses intends to expand TV sales with its 2025 AI TV lineup and the integration of advanced AI functions, Samsung said.

