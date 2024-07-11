|
11.07.2024 20:37:52
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 as direct competitors to Apple's smartwatches.
These new models are set to hit the market on July 24. The Galaxy Watch 7 is priced at $299.99, while the more premium Galaxy Watch Ultra carries a price tag of $649.99.
The company stated that the Galaxy Watch Ultra supersedes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as Samsung's flagship smartwatch, leveraging the advanced health monitoring features and powerful hardware of the Galaxy Watch 7.
With a 47-mm size, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is tailored for sports and health enthusiasts, offering specialized features such as the triathlon-friendly "Multi-sports tile" and an AI-powered "Functional Threshold Power" measurement for cycling.
Both Watch Ultra and Watch 7 models share similar internal hardware and software updates, including FDA-authorized sleep apnea-detection technology and dual GPS capabilities. They are equipped with upgrades to Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch, powered by a new 3nm Exynos chip with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, LTE connectivity, fast charging, and dual-frequency GPS.
Notably, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra are equipped with an enhanced Samsung BioActive Sensor for improved heart rate monitoring, EKG readings, and body composition analysis. Additionally, they introduce Galaxy AI-powered functions such as Energy Score and Wellness Tips, as reported by the Verge.
