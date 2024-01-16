San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Announces Argent Trust Company as Successor Trustee and Amendments to its Indenture

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) (the "Trust”) today announced that, at the Special Meeting of the Trust’s Unit Holders held on January 16, 2024, the Unit Holders of the Trust voted to approve the appointment of Argent Trust Company, a Tennessee chartered trust company ("Argent”) as successor Trustee to PNC Bank, National Association, the current trustee of the Trust. Unit Holders also approved two separate proposals amending the Indenture, the governing document of the Trust. The proposals approved and adopted by the Unit Holders included amendments (i) permitting a successor trustee to be a bank or trust company having a capital, surplus and undivided profits (as of the end of its last fiscal year prior to its appointment) of at least $15,000,000, (ii) an amendment that would clarify the word "Trustee” to include former trustees for indemnification purposes. The resignation of PNC Bank, National Association as trustee and the appointment of Argent as successor trustee is expected to take place on February 15, 2024.

