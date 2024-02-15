San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Confirms Resignation of PNC Bank as Trustee and Appointment of Argent Trust Company as Successor Trustee

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust”) (NYSE:SJT) announced today that the resignation of PNC Bank ("PNC”) as Trustee of the Trust and appointment of Argent Trust Company, a Tennessee chartered trust company ("Argent”) as successor Trustee is effective as of February 15, 2024. At a Special Meeting of the Trust’s Unit Holders held on January 16, 2024, the Unit Holders of the Trust voted to approve two separate proposals amending the Indenture, the governing document of the Trust, and the appointment of Argent as successor Trustee to PNC.

PNC assumed the administration of the Trust in 2021 through the acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. PNC’s decision to resign is based on its determination that the administration of royalty trusts, such as the Trust, is not part of its long-term strategy. PNC has appreciated the opportunity to serve as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust over the past two years and will continue to collaborate with Argent in the transition as successor trustee.

The Trust will be administered by Argent’s Royalty Trust division, which currently administers seven other publicly traded royalty trusts, in addition to the Trust. "Argent is excited to expand its Royalty Trust service offerings to the Trust," said Reid Harrell, CEO of Argent Trust Company. "Argent has a long history of both Trust and Mineral Management expertise, so the addition of this relationship is a natural fit for Argent as we continue to grow and expand our book of Royalty Trust business."

