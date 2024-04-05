Sanara MedTech Names Jake Waldrop COO, Effective April 15; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI), a medical technology company, announced Friday the appointments of Jake Waldrop as Chief Operating Officer and Tyler Palmer as Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer.

Waldrop's appointment is effective April 15 and Palmer's appointment was effective April 1.

Waldrop, with 20 years of experience, most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Trilliant Surgical. After their sale to Enovis (formerly DJO) in early 2021, he held the position of Vice President of Finance and Integrations for the newly founded Foot and Ankle division of Enovis.

Waldrop's career began in public accounting with KPMG.

Further, Palmer in his most recent role served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, and Product at AQuity Solutions, a provider of outsourced revenue cycle and clinical documentation solutions.

Zach Fleming, Sanara's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Jake and Tyler are seasoned executives with a wealth of experience in the medical device and wound care industries. We are excited for them to join the team and help us continue to build on the success we have had so far offering solutions that can improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $35.37, up 3.45%.