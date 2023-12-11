Sandvik Gets SEK 250 Mln Order From LKAB To Supply Automated Loaders

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF.PK), a Swedish engineering company, Monday said it has received a major order worth around 250 million Swedish kronor from Swedish mining company LKAB to supply automated loaders.

Deliveries are scheduled begin in January 2024 and continue through the end of 2025. The automated loaders will be used at the Kiruna mine in northern Sweden, the world's largest underground iron ore mine.

The order, which will be booked in the fourth quarter, follows a recent 120 million kronor order from LKAB for automated loaders, received in the second quarter 2023.

The total of the two orders includes 12 Toro LH625iE cable-electric loaders and five Toro LH621i loaders. All these are equipped with Sandvik's AutoMine solution.

With the new equipment, Kiruna's fleet of Toro LH625iE cable-electric loaders grows to 20 units, all of which will now be automated.

