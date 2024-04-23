23.04.2024 07:18:55

Sanofi: Rilzabrutinib LUNA 3 Phase 3 Study Meets Primary Endpoint In Immune Thrombocytopenia

(RTTNews) - Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said results from the LUNA 3 phase 3 study showed that rilzabrutinib 400 mg twice daily orally achieved the primary endpoint of durable platelet response in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The safety profile was consistent with that reported in previous studies. The company will present detailed results of the LUNA 3 phase 3 study at a medical congress later in the current year.

Rilzabrutinib was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of ITP in November 2020 and was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

22.04.24 Sanofi Buy UBS AG
18.04.24 Sanofi Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.24 Sanofi Overweight Barclays Capital
28.03.24 Sanofi Overweight Barclays Capital
04.03.24 Sanofi Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
