Santhera: LIONHEART Study Confirms Vamorolone's Unique Role As Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonist

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF.OB) announced positive results from the LIONHEART study, confirming that vamorolone has a unique action as a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, distinguishing it from other corticosteroids.

The LIONHEART study, an open-label randomized, placebo- and eplerenone-controlled study involving 30 healthy adult male subjects, met its primary endpoint. It demonstrated a statistically significant increase in the urinary sodium/potassium ratio in the vamorolone arm compared to placebo following a fludrocortisone challenge. This increased ratio in urine provides clinical evidence for vamorolone's unique mode of action also as a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) in humans.

Cardiac complications such as cardiomyopathy are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). While treatment with corticosteroids (and ACE inhibitors) has demonstrated a delay in the onset of cardiomyopathy, the addition of MRAs including eplerenone to standard of care has also shown an improvement in left ventricular systolic dysfunction, the benefit of which increases with earlier initiation.

