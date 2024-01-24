SAP's Restructuring Plan To Affect About 8,000 Employees

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) has unveiled a restructuring plan that will affect about 8,000 employees, but headcount should be the same by year end. The company will further increase its focus on key strategic growth areas, in particular Business artificial intelligence. The company also updated 2025 non-IFRS operating profit outlook.

The company expects that majority of the affected positions will be covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures. It expects to exit 2024 at a headcount similar to current levels, reflecting re-investments into strategic growth areas.

The company projects restructuring expenses to be at around 2 billion euros, the vast majority of which is expected to be recognized in the first half of 2024, impacting IFRS operating profit.

For 2024, SAP expects cloud revenue to be in the range of 17.0 billion euros - 17.3 billion euros at constant currencies, up 24% to 27% from prior year. It projects non-IFRS operating profit of 7.6 billion euros - 7.9 billion euros at constant currencies, up 17% to 21% from the prior year.

By 2025, SAP now expects Non-IFRS operating profit to be about 10.0 billion euros, including share-based compensation expenses of about 2 billion euros. Previously it was expected to be about 11.5 billion euros, excluding share-based compensation expenses.

SAP continues to expect cloud revenue to be more than 21.5 billion euros and total revenue of more than 37.5 billion euros by 2025.