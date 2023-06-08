SAR’579 / IPH6101 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation in the US for the Treatment of Hematological Malignancies

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate” or the "Company”) is pleased to share Sanofi’s news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for SAR’579 / IPH6101 for the treatment of hematological malignancies.

Fast Track Designation is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of, medicines to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical need. The FDA created this process to help deliver important new drugs to patients earlier, and it covers a broad range of serious illnesses.

SAR’579, ANKET® platform lead asset, is a trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46×CD16 NK cell engager from a joint research collaboration between Innate Pharma and Sanofi, now under development by partner Sanofi.

"It is promising to see SAR’579 / IPH6101 was granted Fast Track Designation in the US for the treatment of hematological malignancies, and congratulate our partner Sanofi on this milestone,” said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. "In addition to the encouraging clinical data recently presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting, this FDA Fast Track Designation further validates the potential of the ANKET® platform to treat cancer patients with NK Cell Engagers.”

About ANKET®

ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific natural killer (NK) cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer.

This versatile, fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

About the Innate-Sanofi agreements:

The Company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi to apply Innate’s proprietary technology to the development of innovative multi-specific antibody formats engaging NK cells through the activating receptors NKp46 and CD16 to kill tumor cells.

Under the terms of the 2016 research collaboration and license agreement, Sanofi is responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products resulting from the research collaboration, which includes IPH6101/SAR’579 (Trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46×CD16 NK cell engager) and IPH6401/SAR’514 (Trifunctional anti-BCMA NKp46×CD16 NK cell engager). As part of the 2016 agreement, Innate Pharma will be eligible to up to €400m in development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales.

Another license agreement was entered in December 2022, which includes IPH62 and 2 options.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

