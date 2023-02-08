Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 1.44 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Aubagne, February 8, 2023

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose a dividend of 1.44 euros per share to the Annual Shareholders Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at todays meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 27, 2023, to pay a dividend of 1.44 euros per share for fiscal 2022, up from 1.26 euros per share a year earlier. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 132.7 million euros.

The Board of Directors also approved the decision to submit to the Annual Shareholders Meeting the 2022 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on January 26, 2023.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar

February 17, 2023 Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

March 27, 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 20, 2023 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2023)

July 21, 2023 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2023)

October 19, 2023 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2023)

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed roughly 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros.

