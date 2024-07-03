SASE Sees Surge as U.K. Firms Seek Safe, Anywhere Access

The market for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) network solutions has experienced a significant upswing in the U.K., driven by a shift toward more remote and hybrid work, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds the proliferation of unique devices across widely distributed workforces has increased the adoption of SASE and other cloud-based security solutions in the U.K. According to the report, this growth trend is likely to continue in the coming years, accelerated by the demand for cybersecurity and digital transformation projects.

"Businesses in the U.K. increasingly require safe access to applications from anywhere,” said Jon Harrod, partner, Network Advisory Services, for ISG in the U.K. "Providers are responding by organizing their offerings to satisfy the changing connectivity requirements.”

Enterprise networking continues to expand as U.K. organizations look to optimize connectivity for their growing cloud and remote operations, the ISG report says. Because SASE rests on a framework of SD-WAN, the need for managed SD-WAN remains high, with many firms embracing fully managed or co-managed SD-WAN as a part of their cloud migration and security strategies, the report says.

In general, the U.K. market is running ahead of the broader European region in adopting SD-WAN, either as a standalone solution or coupled with cloud managed network offerings or networking solutions to access public or private clouds, the ISG report says.

Either approach offers numerous potential benefits. An SD-WAN architecture reduces recurring network costs, offers network-wide control and visibility, and simplifies the technology with zero-touch deployment and centralized management, the ISG report says. The key benefit of an SD-WAN architecture is that it can communicate with all network endpoints without the need for external mechanisms or additional protocols, ISG says.

"Enterprises in the U.K. are adopting SD-WAN as part of a comprehensive SASE solution, often as a fully managed SASE service or from a managed services provider,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "SASE represents the point at which enterprise networking and security fully converge.”

The report also examines the increasing development of edge technologies, such as network edge, branch edge and remote edge.

For more insights into the software-defined networking challenges facing enterprises in the U.K., including balancing costs and security and bringing in-house skills up to speed, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The report names BT, Colt, HCLTech, Orange Business, Tech Mahindra, Vodafone and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants, while Accenture is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Deutsche Telekom, Microland and Virgin Media O2 Business (VMO2B) are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Computacenter, Kyndryl and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Computacenter, Logicalis, Microland and TCS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Tech Mahindra is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services providers. Tech Mahindra earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Computacenter, HCLTech and VMO2B.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

