|
01.10.2024 14:05:00
Savara Announces Patient Journey Map for People Living with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) Accepted for Poster Presentation at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place October 6-9 in Boston. The Company is also sponsoring an Industry Symposium at the meeting. Details are as follows:
Accepted Abstract
Title: "A Patient Journey Map for People Living with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)”
Poster Session: Diffuse Lung Disease Abstracts Posters (D)
Date and Time: October 8, 2024, 1:45 - 2:30pm EDT
Company-Sponsored Symposium
Title: "Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management”
Location: CHEST Learning Theater
Date and Time: October 8, 2024, 2:00 - 2:45pm EDT
Speaker: Ali Ataya, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Florida, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
About aPAP
Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli (or air sacs) of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in autoimmune PAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas exchange, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.
About Savara
Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001381874/en/
