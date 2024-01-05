Savers Value Village Remains Comfortable With Its FY23 Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) said, on an unaudited preliminary basis, the company expects fourth quarter net sales of approximately $382.8 million, representing growth of 4.4% compared to the prior year period. Constant currency net sales are projected to increase approximately 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Comparable store sales are projected to increase approximately 2.6%.

Savers Value Village expects fiscal 2023 net sales of approximately $1.50 billion, representing growth of approximately 4.4% compared to the prior year. Constant currency net sales are expected to increase approximately 6.0%. Comparable store sales are expected to increase approximately 4.7%.

Based on the preliminary net sales results, the company remains comfortable with its previously provided fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook of approximately $320 million.

