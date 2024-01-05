|
05.01.2024 13:10:47
Savers Value Village Remains Comfortable With Its FY23 Adj. EBITDA Outlook
(RTTNews) - Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) said, on an unaudited preliminary basis, the company expects fourth quarter net sales of approximately $382.8 million, representing growth of 4.4% compared to the prior year period. Constant currency net sales are projected to increase approximately 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Comparable store sales are projected to increase approximately 2.6%.
Savers Value Village expects fiscal 2023 net sales of approximately $1.50 billion, representing growth of approximately 4.4% compared to the prior year. Constant currency net sales are expected to increase approximately 6.0%. Comparable store sales are expected to increase approximately 4.7%.
Based on the preliminary net sales results, the company remains comfortable with its previously provided fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook of approximately $320 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Solvista Gold Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Solvista Gold Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.